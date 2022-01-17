Africa: Match Facts - Algeria V Equatorial Guinea

Holders Algeria face Equatorial Guinea in the Match Day 2 of Group E at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Match Card

Date: January 16, 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Algeria-Equatorial Guinea

Following are the match facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Algeria are unbeaten in nine Africa Cup of Nations matches (W6 D3), since a 2-1 defeat against Tunisia in January 2017.

● Equatorial Guinea have only won one of their last five Africa Cup of Nations group-stage games (D2 L2), having previously won their very first two matches in the competition in 2012.

● Algeria have kept six clean sheets in their last eight AFCON matches (W6 D2, conceded two), as many shutouts as they managed in their previous 36 games in the competition, stretching back to the start of the 1992 edition.

● Youcef Belaili hase created 18 chances for his team-mates at the Africa Cup of Nations, double that of any other Algerian player since his debut in January 2019.