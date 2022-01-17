Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 4 Deaths and 101 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more people have died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,863 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate Saturday.

101 infections have also been detected following the publication of 429 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 24%, which brings the number of infections to almost 62,000 in the region since the spread of the virus.

28 people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 57,408 in the region, the same source said.

Currently, 16 COVID patients are staying in ICUs. 54 are admitted to public hospitals in Sfax and 12 others are in local clinics, the source added.