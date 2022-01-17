Cameroon: 2021 Totalenergies AFCON - Government Readjusts Public School, Work Hours

15 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The decision by the Prime Minister is intended to enable Cameroonians to take active part in the continental competition.

As from Monday, January 17, 2022, the number of hours of classes and work in public schools and the Public Service respectively, will be reduced. According to a decision signed this Saturday, January 15, 2022, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, by the Secretary General in the Prime Minister's Office, Fouda Seraphin Magloire, the measure, on the high instruction of the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, lasts until Friday, February 4, 2022.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X