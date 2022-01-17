Cameroon: 2021 Totalenergies AFCON - Government Readjusts Public School, Work Hours

The decision by the Prime Minister is intended to enable Cameroonians to take active part in the continental competition.

As from Monday, January 17, 2022, the number of hours of classes and work in public schools and the Public Service respectively, will be reduced. According to a decision signed this Saturday, January 15, 2022, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, by the Secretary General in the Prime Minister's Office, Fouda Seraphin Magloire, the measure, on the high instruction of the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, lasts until Friday, February 4, 2022.