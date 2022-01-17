Egypt: Sports Minister Announces Details of '30-Day Challenge'

Registration is now open for participating in the second edition of the "30-day virtual sports challenge," said Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy on Saturday 15/01/2022.

The challenge includes a group of sports such as walking, running, and biking, in addition to activities suitable for people with special needs, added Sobhy at a press conference.

The participants, who complete the challenge, will get medals and certificates, he pointed out.

The challenge, that is organized by the ministry, aims at encouraging all family members to play games and practice sports at any places they choose, according to him.

The ministry is adopting a clear-cut policy aimed at establishing sport activities as lifestyle in the society, Sobhy said.

Participants will play at a period that will not exceed 30 days in the challenge, which will start next month, he added.