Egypt: Minister - Egypt Increases Local Asphalt Production By 50 Percent

15 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said Saturday 15/01/2022 Egypt is increasing its local asphalt production by 50% to meet the needs of the national road projects.

Paying an inspection tour of new strategic petroleum projects in Suez, the minister affirmed the importance of such projects as a key pillar of achieving the national project to make Egypt a regional center for oil and natural gas trade and circulation, as well as its effective contribution to the sustainability of securing the local market's needs of high-quality petroleum products.

