Egypt: Sports Minister Witnesses Basketball World Cup Draw

15 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi witnessed Saturday 15/01/2022 at the Giza Pyramids plateau the ceremony of the draw of basketball World Cup, to be hosted in February by Egypt, the first ever African country to host the international basketball tournament in its history.

President of the Egyptian Basketball Federation Magdi Fereikha, FIBA Africa Zone 5 president Hesham El-Hariri, FIBA representative Patrick Komnenos, representatives of the participating teams along with former football player Ahmed Hossam Mido were present during the draw ceremony.

In his speech, Sobhi praised the Egyptian Basketball Federation as a patriot and united, noting that it spared no effort for supporting the game in Egypt.

Holding the tournament in Egypt is seen as a continuation to Egypt's plans for hosting different world events and tournaments, a move having the full support the political leadership, under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

