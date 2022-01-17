Egypt: FM Holds Talks With COP26 President

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks on Saturday 15/01/2022 with President for COP26 Alok Sharma during his current visit to Cairo.
The remark was made by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez.
