Egypt: Sisi Reviews Developments of 'Greatest Transfiguration' Project

15 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday 15/01/2022 reviewed the latest developments of the "Greatest Transfiguration" project in Sinai near the Moses and Catherine Mountains.

During a meeting, Sisi ordered paying attention to all the operational details of the project in line with the status of that sacred spot in Egypt, which Allah has honored with his transfiguration.

He added that it would be a gift from Egypt to the whole of humanity for its unique spiritual value that stems from bringing the three religions together.

The project has to be integrated with efforts to develop Saint Catherine and put it in the appropriate position it deserves, as well as to maximize the use of its touristic, archaeological, environmental, religious and medical potentials, Sisi ordered.

