Egypt: PM - Sisi Urges Prompt Start of New Nile Bridge Project After Ferry Accident

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli directed the transport ministry to immediately start working on a proposed Nile bridge project in Al Qata village where a truck carrying farm workers fell off a ferry into the Rashid branch of the Nile last week.

Madbouli made the directives during a meeting with Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir and Board Chairman of the General Authority for Roads and Bridges Maj. Gen. Hossam Eddin Mostafa on Saturday, in pursuance of directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The officials discussed the progress made in some land transport projects which are under construction nationwide.

Madbouli emphasized the great importance the State attaches to these road corridor projects, in tandem with the efforts under way to establish an integrated system of a high-speed electric railway network, which will bring about a major breakthrough in urban development.

Meanwhile, Wazir said that a specialized engineers committee had already been formed to survey the site of the proposed Nile corridor project to make a prompt start of it in order to facilitate citizens' movement and prevent the recurrence of similar accidents.

Wazir also briefed the premier on the implementation status of other Nile corridor projects all across the country, the high-speed electric train and monorail projects, as well as underway projects aiming to upgrade Cairo Ring Road.