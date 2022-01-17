Zimbabwe: TV Personality Rumbi Takawira Appointed Ifaw's First African Ambassador

Popular television personality, Rumbidzai Takawira has been appointed the first ever Southern African ambassador for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

IFAW is a global non-profit animal and species protection organisation campaigning for the coexistence of animals and humans in over forty countries.

Takawira who found her 'true love' in nature will use her voice to amplify IFAW work and protect animals in Africa and across the globe.

The IFAW conservation ambassadorial role is the latest addition to her work profile after she was selected as the Wild Aid Africa ambassador in 2019.

She will join forces with other IFAW ambassadors including Academy Award winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Minka Kelly, Krissie Newman, Maximilian Gunther, Gesa Neitzel who have been long time champions of wildlife conservation and various other global environmental issues.

Takawira said her role as a regional IFAW ambassador is an opportunity for her to tell the African wildlife conservation stories.

"I am privileged and thrilled to be part of the IFAW family adding my voice to the Room to Roam initiative and the work the organisation has been doing across Zimbabwe, the continent and the Globe. This appointment is the first of its kind in Africa and being the first IFAW Ambassador representing Southern Africa this opportunity will provide a platform to tell our African conservation stories against the backdrop of IFAW's sterling work on the continent," she said.

"It is such an honour to be joining the ranks of IFAW's Ambassadors from across the globe and it goes to show that each of us can make an impact in our personal areas of interest towards protecting our planet. Together if we use our voices and influence, we can help make the world a better place."

Director of IFAW's Landscape Conservation Programme, Phillip Kuvawoga said Takawira's vibrancy and professionalism will come in handy in promoting animal welfare.

"She will lend her voice to support our pioneering Room to Roam Initiative, connecting secure landscapes for wildlife and people to thrive together in Africa. We're looking forward to introducing Rumbi to our projects starting right here in Zimbabwe where Rumbi's vibrant and professional panache will be put to great use in profiling our conservation work and footprint."