Tunisia: INPT Says It Has Observed "Excessive Use of Force" Against Demonstrators On January 14

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (INPT) said it had observed during the January 14, 2022 demonstrations "an excessive use of force" against demonstrators and an "obstinacy to insult and brutalise them even after their arrest".

In a statement issued on Saturday, the authority said it had also observed the use of tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators as well as verbal and physical attacks on citizens, journalists and civil society actors.

Police on motorbikes and security cars slipped into the processions of demonstrators, causing accidents and requiring the intervention of civil protection, the INPT also noted.

A massive security deployment in downtown Tunis and, in particular, at the level of Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where all its accesses were closed, was also noted by the authority, which reported, at the same time, the difficulties that lawyers had to assist the protesters arrested and taken to police stations.

Although identified by professional badges and specific waistcoats, the members of the authority have also been mistreated by some police officers, the authority notes.

In addition, the INPT announced that it was able to meet with those arrested at the headquarters of the sub-directorate of investigations in criminal cases in the city of El Khadra as well as the police officers who filed complaints about injuries suffered during their interventions to disperse the demonstrators.

While noting the problems encountered by its team to access this sub directorate, the INPT recalls that under the Organic Law No. 2013-43 of 23 October 2013, on the authority, it conducts visits to places of detention where there are or could be persons deprived of their liberty.