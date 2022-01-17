Tunisia: Covid-19 - One Death, 123 More Confirmed Cases

16 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tozeur reported Saturday its first COVID-19 fatality in months, in addition to 123 more infections from 697 tests (18% positivity rate).

Local health directorate figures also show the number of active carriers surged to 519.

A number of classes were shut down over a spike in cases in two middle schools in Tozeur and El Hamma and the secondary school of Nefta.

Béchir Khraief secondary school was also closed after three classes reported three positive cases each, in addition to a total of 11 confirmed cases in others.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X