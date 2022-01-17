Tunisia: Covid-19 - One Death, 123 More Confirmed Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Tozeur reported Saturday its first COVID-19 fatality in months, in addition to 123 more infections from 697 tests (18% positivity rate).

Local health directorate figures also show the number of active carriers surged to 519.

A number of classes were shut down over a spike in cases in two middle schools in Tozeur and El Hamma and the secondary school of Nefta.

Béchir Khraief secondary school was also closed after three classes reported three positive cases each, in addition to a total of 11 confirmed cases in others.