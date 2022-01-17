Africa: Burkina Faso V Ethiopia - Knockout At Stake

Burkina Faso will fancy their chances when they take on Ethiopia in group A matchday 3 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.

Match Card

Date: 17 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group: A

Match: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Burkina Faso - A win will do it

The Stallions edged 1-0 past Cape Verde following an opening match 2-1 defeat to hosts Cameroon.

On 3 points, Burkina Faso knows another win means they will go through. A draw might do it, but they would have to wait the result of the simultaneous game between hosts Cameroon and Cape Verde.

Having won their only head-to-head AFCON encounter over Ethiopia 4-0 back in 2013 when they reached the final, Burkina Faso will have istory on their side. But what matters in what happens on the pitch.

What they said

Kamu Malo (Coach, Burkina Faso)

"Our game against Ethiopia is extremely important to us to achieve our mission of qualifying for the second round. We are happy players like Bertrand Traore are back in the team. As coach that gives me many options.

"We are determined to win, but that doesn't mean we can underrate Ethiopia. I have told my players the game should be treated like a do or die if we want to qualify."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso Africa Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Issoufou Dayo (Defender, Burkina Faso)

"We are treating the match seriously considering this is a huge opportunity for us to qualify for the second round. The mood in camp is buoyant because of the motivation we have been given. The only way to make our people happy is by winning this game."

Ethiopia - A wounded lion

Ethiopia scored first against hosts Cameroon, but were dazzled by a home side backed by the home side backed by their enthusiastic crowd to fall 4-1 down.

That came after another 1-0 loss to Cape Verde in the opening day, which left The Walias with nothing in hand after two matchdays.

Now they should just play for a win and wait to see if they can manage a place between the best four placed teams.

What they said

Wubetu Abate (Coach, Ethiopia)

"We lost two difficult games, but we are glad we have picked up positive lessons that will help us play against Burkina Faso who are equally a very tough team.

"We did not come to Cameroon as tourists, so I urged my players to give 100 percent against Burkina Faso. We will change our strategy and hopefully we can get the elusive win."

Mesoud Mohammed (Captain, Ethiopia)

"We are going into our last game with all the intensity as we believe we have got a chance of getting the elusive win. We played in a very tough group, though we started well but in the second half thigs have been different. We intend to change that against Burkina Faso."