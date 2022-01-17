Egypt Leading Position in Handling Refugees' Issue

Egypt has a pioneering position on addressing the issue of refugees worldwide, Laurent De Boeck, chief of Egypt's Mission of the UN International Organization for Immigration (IOM) said Saturday.

Speaking to Al Hayat TV channel, he lauded President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives issued to the Egyptian government to handle this issue.

Refugees receive "decent treatment" in Egypt, where they are provided with all services, including educational and health ones, he said.

He also praised the presidential "Decent Life" initiative that sends a message to the international community that all people residing in Egypt have the same aspirations for success.

The fourth edition of the World Youth Forum was a platform for youths from all over the world to discuss their ideas freely, the official said, extending thanks for Egypt over holding this effective event.