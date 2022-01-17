Egypt: COP26 President Discuss Preparations for Next Climate Conference

Prime Minister Moustafa Madboili underlined on Sunday the importance of Egyptian-British relations and ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the various domains, especially in climate change as Egypt is going to host the COP27 conference in Sharm el Sheikh.

During his meeting with President for COP26 Alok Sharma and his accompanying delegation, Madbouli congratulated the UK official on the successful organization of COP26 conference, hoping that Egypt would build on what was achieved in Glasgow and turn words into action, especially as regards lowering emissions and providing necessary funding to help developing nations cope up with climate changes.

Madbouli pointed out that an expanded session of discussion was held as part of the activities of the World Youth Forum that was held in Sharm el Sheikh last week and was dedicated to ways of fighting climate change.

He said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was keen to attend the entire session that shed light on current and future environmental challenges and their impact on the African continent.

He said COP27 is a chance to present African nations' requests and set timetables to meet national obligations as regards lowering harmful radiations.

Madbouli underlined the importance of providing necessary funding to these nations to be able to address the negative repercussions of climate change.

Sharma thanked Egypt for continued cooperation with the UK during COP26 conference, expressing readiness to share necessary expertise and offer all needed support to render COP27 conference a success.