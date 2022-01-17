Egypt: 3 Mn Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Arrive At Cairo Int'l Airport

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar said three million doses of Pfizer vaccine presented by the US government arrived early Sunday at Cairo International Airport.

Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghafar said the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization and the Federal Drug Authority.

He said the shipment will be tested to ensure its safety before being distributed to vaccination centers as part of the state's plan to provide anti-coronavirus vaccines nationwide.

He asserted that the state is exerting all possible efforts to provide various types of vaccines to curb the spread of the virus and maintain the state's ability to protect citizens.

