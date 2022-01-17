Egypt/Guinea Bissau: Salah Goal Gives Egypt Win Over Guinea Bissau in Afcon

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Mohamed Salah scored a goal for Egypt to give the Pharaohs a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and get the first points of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Salah's 69th minute effort came as his team battled to beat the West African rival.

Guinea Bissau had a late equalizer ruled out after a VAR check, when Mama Balde thought he had scored with a screamer from a tight angle to level in the 82nd but the referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, decided he had fouled a defender in the build-up to the goal.

Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1.

