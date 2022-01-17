Mali - Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Is No More!

The former President passed on this Sunday January 16, 2022 in the capital, Bamako.

The immediate past Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, fondly referred to by his initials, IBK, died this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at home in the capital, Bamako, family sources disclosed. The former President had been sick for some time, especially after being ousted by the military in 2020.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita took office in September 2013, promising to help unify the country after a rebellion, a coup and an Islamic insurgency plunged the country into near ruin. He won the first election held since mutinous soldiers overthrew longtime President Amadou Toumani Toure, ATT early in 2012.

In August 2020, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita himself was forced to resign after being detained following a coup by mutinous troops led by Col. Assimi Goita. This was preceded by weeks of protests against his administ...