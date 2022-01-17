Africa: AU Envoy - 'Peaceful Solution in Sudan Requires a Strong Will From All Stakeholders'

Khartoum — The African Union has expressed its readiness to support the political consensus among all parties in Sudan in order to achieve the transition. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) stressed during a meeting with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Saturday, that the African Union is committed to consulting with the government, stakeholders, and components community in order to reach a peaceful and feasible political solution.

The envoy called for the renunciation of violence and giving priority to the national interest, and said, "This requires a strong will from all stakeholders."

During his meeting with El Burhan, the African envoy handed over a message from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki.

The press office of the Sovereignty Council said in a statement that the message delivered to El Burhan is related to the vision of the African Union on political developments in Sudan and ways to get out of the crisis.

In this context, Advisor to the Presidential Affairs of South Sudan, Castello Garang, said that he came to Khartoum as an envoy of President Salva Kiir to learn the latest developments in the Sudanese political transition.

He made it clear during his meeting with Stephanie Khoury, Office-in-Charge of UNITAMS, that the consultations do not concern the United Nations and external forces alone, but rather cooperate with all Sudanese parties to know their views so that the outcomes of the consultations are purely Sudanese.

He stressed that the Sudanese are the ones who will come up with ideas to solve the immediate problems, and the role of UNITAMS will be limited to developing these ideas so that the Sudanese can reach a result that satisfies all spectra, indicating that the current consultations are still in their infancy and the consultation is still underway with all the political forces and the various Sudanese spectrums.