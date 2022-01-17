Africa: Cape Verde V Cameroon - Hope and Confirmation

Cape Verde will hold their hope of reaching the next round when they face hosts Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, as Group A of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches its final day.

Match Card

Date: 17 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Group: A

Match: Cape Verde v Cameroon

Cape Verde - Slim but viable hope

Cape Verde are looking for only one way out; to win and qualify for the next round.

The Blue Sharks will take inspiration from their last encounter against Cameroon. Both sides were in the same group in the qualifiers, and their last meeting saw Cape Verde winning 3-1 last March.

Cape Verde succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso after an opening day win over Ethiopia. A point might be enough, but they would have to wait for other results to be in their favor.

What they said

Humberto Bettencourt (Cape Verde assistant coach)

"We are only focusing on a positive result allowing us to qualify for the next round. It will be a different match than those in the qualifiers. We have to be consistent if we want to reach the round of 16. Our primary goal is to get to the next round. We remain focused on achieving our objectives and going as far as possible."

Marco Soares (Forward, Cape Verde)

"This match will be different; Cameroon will play at home in front of their home crowd. We must play our usual game, enjoy a state of positive spirit of the group to achieve a good result. We will continue to play offensively against a team which has excellent players."

Cameroon - Confirming the good run

Two wins in as many matches guaranteed path to the Round of 16 for hosts Cameroon. And now the Indomitable Lions are seeking to end the group on maximum points to confirm their good run and their favorites status.

"It's a team we know quite well, since we met them during qualifying," said Cameroon coach Antonio Conceiçao.

Cameroon is in first place in group A with 6 points, and scored six goals in the process with captain Vincent Abubakar leafing by example, having scored four of his side's goals to the moment.

What they said

Antonio Conceiçao (Cameroon coach)

"We are going to play against a good, disciplined, diligent attacking team. Cape Verde are a difficult team that will certainly create problems for us. We are not going to let up in this game, although we are going to rotate the team. Even if we have already qualified, but this Monday's game is still important for us. We have to approach this meeting very seriously. The spirit remains the same within the group. We want to go all the way and so write a new page in the history of Cameroonian football".

Fai Collins (Cameroon Player)

"For us, the main thing is to finish in first place in group A, to stay in Yaoundé. We know the Cape Verde team well. We will approach this meeting at 100% to achieve a good result in front of our home crowd. 'It is true that I am one of the executives of this team, but for me the main thing is the success of the group and the collective."