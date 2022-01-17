Namibia: LPM Withdraws Keetmans Town Councillors

The Landless People's Movement has withdrawn two of its members from their positions as members of the Keetmanshoop Town Council.

The party's operative secretary, Edson Isaack, announced in a statement on Friday that the party's endorsement of the deputy chairperson of the town council's management committee, Sidney Skakana, and management committee member Willie Kisting has been revoked and that they would no longer be representing the LPM in the council.

"Skakana and Kisting will have no authority, jurisdiction, or power of any sort to act on behalf of the party in council affairs," said Isaack.

No reasons were given for their removal. The LPM's acting national spokesperson, Eneas Emvula, said the party would hold a press briefing during the coming week.

The LPM sacked Keetmanshoop mayor Maree Smith during December. Smith was serving her second term as mayor at the time.

She was accused of colluding with the chief executive officer of the Keetmanshoop Municipality, Desmond Basson, in connection with the cutting of water provision to some residents of the town.

Emvula said directives from the party were clear that the supply of water to companies, agencies and ministries who owe thousands of dollars to the municipality was to be cut, but Smith reportedly defied these orders and allowed the water supply of ordinary residents to be cut as well.

"The head of the municipality is aware of the N$3 million debt owed by the Ministry of Defence. Why did they not cut their water? So the council has failed without a doubt to implement the directives," Emvula said.

//Kharas Regional Council chairperson Joseph Isaacks said in an interview with NBC television that Smith was sacked because of insubordination and being uncooperative with party leaders.

"It is really frustrating to work in such an environment. The person doesn't answer phones during events which threaten the well-being of residents, we as leaders went to her house to speak to her, she would not see us," said Isaacks.

Deputy mayor Charlcytha Cooper is now acting as mayor of Keetmanshoop.

The three LPM councillors will be replaced by McDonald Hanse, Fatima Jossop and Annelize Knowds.

"We expect these three members to be sworn in by the end of this week. Then we will hold elections again for a new mayor as well," said Cooper.

The LPM has previously also removed other members of the party from their positions on local authority councils in the Hardap region.

The party removed Gochas Village Council member Magrietha Gomases for allegedly defying party instructions and colluding with opposition party members, and removed Mariental town councillors Daniel Gariseb and Rogetha Haack, whom it accused of being power hungry and other alleged transgressions.