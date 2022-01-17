Nigeria: Community Begs Zamfara Governor for Help to Free 13 Abducted Residents

Nahuche community says it has suffered more than 13 attacks, lost more than 50 persons and spent over N200 million in the last two years as ransom and for settling vigilante groups.

People from Nahuche in Zamfara State on Sunday besieged the Government House, Gusau, to seek Governor Bello Matawalle's intervention in the release of 13 members of the community recently abducted by bandits.

The leader of the protesters, Musa Abdullahi, who addressed journalists, said they were at the Government House to solicit government's intervention to rescue the abductees.

Mr Abdullahi said the community had suffered more than 13 attacks, lost more than 50 persons and have so far spent over N200 million in the last two years as ransom and for settling vigilante groups, but all to no avail.

"The situation has remained the same, despite spending over N200 million on ransoms and settling vigilantes," he said.

Mr Abdullahi, a former Chairman of the Bungudu local council, said five of the abductees had been held by the bandits for the past 33 days.

According to him, a five million naira ransom was paid as demanded by the bandits but they declined to release the victims as they made fresh demands for two Boxer Motorcycles, which were yet to be met.

"While working to meet the fresh demand for the motorcycles, the bandits, again, stormed the community and kidnapped another eight persons.

"They are yet to communicate or make another demand from the community; we are waiting," he said.

The former Chairman said the community of over 300,000 people was about to be deserted as the gunmen attacked the village frequently, killing people at will.

"We have acknowledged the efforts of both state and federal governments in tackling the security challenges. However, Nahuche community needs urgent intervention to prevent the town from being deserted," he said.

He urged the federal and the state governments to deploy the military to the area to help their situation, before the bandits cleared their villages.

NAN recalls that at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Saturday, Governor Matawalle said the state governments and the security forces, so far, had rescued more than 1,800 abductees from bandits.(NAN)