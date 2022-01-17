Uganda: VP Alupo Urges Leaders to Mobilise People On Food Security

17 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The vice president Jessica Alupo has rallied community leaders across the country to mobilise citizens to take interest in food and economic security as one way of improving their welfare.

She noted that such initiative will also help to empower communities to become economically independent.

Alupo made the remarks shortly after commissioning a number of SACCOs in Isingiro district.

"In Ugandan anyone can own a home anywhere. It is not something that has come by a coincidence but it has come due to the deliberate effort by the president to ensure that all of Uganda is safe and secure. That is why anyone can have confidence to have a home anywhere in the country," she said.

Alupo praised the Anglican church in Ankole for empowering their communities through the SACCOs, rallying Ugandans to be part of such a developmental initiative to fight poverty in their households.

"I am happy to buy shares worth Shs 5 million in the millennium SACCO because I share their vision of growing savings, among others. I congratulate all SACCO members, with whom we will be working together to progress,"she noted.

She called upon community leaders to always share their visions with the people they lead, adding such opportunities provided by the SACCOs target people irrespective of their religious or political affiliations.

The SACCOS which was established by the Ankole Anglican diocese in 2012 has seven branches with a saving threshold of Shs 7 billion.

