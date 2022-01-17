Uganda: Museveni Pardons 79 Prisoners

President Yoweri Museveni has using powers given to him by the Constitution pardoned 79 prisoners from different correctional facilities across the country.

"In exercise of the power vest in me under Article 121(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant pardon to these persons," Museveni said in a January,3 , 2022 letter to the Commissioner General of Prisons.

The group includes one Venezuelan national and a UPDF officer, Priv. James Awany who has been incarcerated at Luzira Upper Prison.

According to the letter, the 79 have been pardoned on medical and humanitarian grounds.

In 2020, President Museveni pardoned 833 prisoners countrywide through the Prerogative of Mercy as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 by decongesting the prison facilities.

Article 121 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda says there shall be an Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Article 121 (4) (b) says the President may, on advice of the Committee of grant a person a respite, either indefinite or for a specified period from the execution of punishment imposed on him or her for an offence.