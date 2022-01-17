Namibia: Mboma, Masilingi Set Swakop Alight

CHRISTINE Mboma started 2022 in superb style when she won the 100m in an impressive time of 11,25 seconds at the Swakopmund Grand Prix on Saturday.

Competing in her first-ever competitive 100m race, Mboma got off to a great start and soon pulled ahead of her training partner Beatrice Masilingi.

With a large crowd cheering them on, the two athletes pulled away from the rest of the field, with Mboma going on to split the tape in 11,25 seconds, while Masilingi came second in 11,37 and Ndawana Haitembu third in 12,32 seconds.

Mboma's time was just outside Masilingi's national record of 11,20 seconds that she set at the World Junior Championships in Nairobi last year, and her coach Henk Botha expressed satisfaction with their performances.

"I am quite happy with the result - we had a target to be below 11,40 seconds and both the girls reached that target. We are still busy with our pre-season training, so these are exciting times," he said.

"As far as Christine winning, I would say we know the quality that Christine has, she is an excellent athlete, but for us it's not about winning, it's about time and execution and I'm fairly happy with where we are now," he added.

Botha also congratulated Athletics Namibia on a well-organised event.

Ï'd like to congratulate Athletics Namibia and the team that organised this event - it was unbelievable, it was well organised and thanks to all the spectators who came out," he said.

Mboma, meanwhile said she was looking forward to competing on the international circuit later in the year.

Ï'm ready to compete on the international circuit and I'm ready to do my personal best," she said.

"It's a big challenge to compete internationally, but it's the life that I chose, so I'll be without my family and friends, but I'll just do my best," she added.

Masilingi said she hoped to improve her performances this year.

"I'm planning to perform a bit better this year and at least improve my personal best times. I'll also try and improve my 100m, so I'll just do my level best and see what comes up this year," she said.

"I'm a person that adapts quickly to where I am and where I need to go, so I don't really get homesick. I'll definitely miss my family members, but I know now this is my career so I just need to prepare for it mentally," she added.

The crowd was also treated to an exciting men's 100m race, with Chenoult Coetzee (10,82 seconds) just beating Anthony Vries and Elvis Gaseb, who both finished in 10,85, to the line.

Mahmad Bock won the men's 400m in 48,54 seconds, followed by Sherman du Plessis (49,99) and Abrosius Shiimi (50,72), while David Dam won the 1 500m in 3:56,93, followed by Simon Nghilukilwa (3:57,71) and Thomas Shigwedha (3:58,62).

Daniel Paulus won the 5 000m in 14:04,60, followed by Simon Paulus (14:06,36) and Jeremiah Shaliawe (14:19,91), while FC Pieterse won the 110m hurdles in 18,43 seconds, followed by Heino Keister (18,59) and Prince Gawaseb (20,63).

Golden Cheetah Athletics Club won the men's 4x100m relay in 42,56 seconds, followed by Unam (43,73) and Athletics Development Club (44,53).

In men's field events, Chenoult Coetzee won the long jump in 7,07m, followed by Immanuel Samantu (6,49m) and Heino Keister ( 6,24m); Leeorr-el Breytenbach won the shot put in 15,24m, followed by Coenraad Kuhn (14,97) and Reginald Benade (9,93); and David Ndeilenga won the javelin throw in 44,77m, followed by Hope Katjihingua (39,22) and Petrus Nangolo (32,32).

In other women's field events, Nandi Vass won the 400m in 59,23, followed by Johanna Ludgerus (1:00,28) and Dolphine Kapere (1:00,40); Saara Shikongo won the 1 500m in 4:42,81, followed by Tresia Kakede (4:53,81) and Victoria Kaliteka (4:57,87); Chrislene Klein won the 100m hurdles in 16,71; and Unam won the 4x100m relay in 49,70, followed by Kakadhinwa Athletics Club (56,04) and Tumella Athletics Club (56,20).

In women's field events, Chrislene Klein won the high jump in 1,55m, with Queen Gontes coming second in 1,25m.

Unam Athletics Club won the team competition with 94 points, followed by Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club (58) and Kakadhinwa Athletics Club (36).

The complete results are attached.