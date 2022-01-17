Africa: Match Facts - Cape Verde V Cameroon

Cape Verde will hold their hope of reaching the next round when they face hosts Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, as Group A of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches its final day.

Match Card

Date: 17 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Group: A

Match: Cape Verde v Cameroon

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Cape Verde and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Cape Verde lost 0-1 against Burkina Faso last time out in the Africa Cup of Nations, after only losing one of their first eight games in the competition (W2 D5).

● Cameroon have won both of their games in this year's Africa Cup of Nations so far (2-1 v Burkina Faso and 4-1 v Ethiopia), while they last won their opening three games in a single edition of the tournament in 2006.

● Cape Verde's last four games at the Africa Cup of Nations have seen just two goals scored (one for, one against), having kept three clean sheets in this period, but also failing to score on three occasions themselves (W1 D2 L1).

● Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar has been directly involved in six goals in his last four appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations (five goals, one assist), while he has netted a brace in both of his games in the current tournament (v Burkina Faso and Ethiopia).