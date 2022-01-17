Africa: Match Facts - Burkina Faso V Ethiopia

Burkina Faso will fancy their chances when they take on Ethiopia in group A matchday 3 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.

Match Card

Date: 17 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group: A

Match: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Burkina Faso and Ethiopia's only previous encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations took place in the group phase of the 2013 tournament - Burkina Faso won 4-0. It is The Stallions' biggest victory to date in the tournament.

● Burkina Faso have only lost one of their last five games in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (W2 D2), with that lone defeat coming against Cameroon on MD1. They will be looking to win consecutive games in the group stage of the competition for the first time since February 1998 (v Algeria and Guinea).

● Ethiopia are winless in their last 10 games at the Africa Cup of Nations (D3 L7), and have lost their last four in a row. A defeat here would equal their longest losing run in their history in the competition (five games between 1968 and 1970).

● No player has had more shots (4) or created more chances (6) for Burkina Faso in this year's Africa Cup of Nations than Gustavo Sangaré. He has been involved in 10 shots, at least four more than any of his teammates in this edition so far.

● Mignot Debebe has registered the most touches (128), passes (110) and clearances (9) among Ethiopian players in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.