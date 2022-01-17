Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Strip Couple's Gold Worth U.S.$78,000

Spread This News

A SIX-man armed gang pounced on a Kezi family Friday and robbed them of gold bullion worth US$78 280.

They also made good their escape with cash totalling ZAR29 000, US$1 000, a pistol and a car.

National police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on January 14, 2022 at Maphisa, Kezi, Matabeleland South in which six unknown male adults who were armed with an AK47 rifle, a 9mm star pistol and an okapi knife pounced at a house and robbed a married couple of their ZAR29 000 and USD1 000 cash, 1,150kgs of gold bullion valued at USD78 280, a 9mm pistol and a Toyota Wish motor vehicle," Nyathi said in a statement.

The suspects reportedly kidnapped the couple's worker, a man aged 25, whom they later dumped in the stolen motor vehicle in Bulawayo.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.