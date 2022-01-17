Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Swiftly Finalize New Mass Transport System

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to swiftly finalize the new mass transport system across the country, given its importance to facilitating the movement of citizens in a prompt and safe way.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir and Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Ahmed El Shazly, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also gave instructions for qualifying technical cadres that would run the new transport system.

During the meeting, the transport minister reviewed the progress made in the nationwide mass transport projects powered by the clean energy to preserve the environment and cut pollution.

The new mass transport network includes high-speed trains, light rail transit (LRT) trains, monorail trains and BRT buses that will operate on the ring road, in addition to the establishment of fresh metro lines.

