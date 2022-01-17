Egypt to Incorporate Environmental Sustainability, Climate Change Planning Process - Minister

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said Sunday that the government is keen on incorporating the issues of environmental sustainability and climate change in the future national planning and different economic policies.

El Saeed's remarks came during her participation in a session, held by the Environment Ministry with COP26 President Alok Sharma, with the presence of Environment Minister Yassmin Fuoad, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat, and others.

El Saeed has launched several initiatives at both national and regional levels to raise awareness on the climate change issue and expedite the green transformation.