Egypt: Housing Min. Starts U.S. Visit

Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Essam el Gazzar started Sunday a visit to the US to get acquainted with the emerging technologies in designing international hospitals.

The visit is also meant to get first hand-on experience in establishing and operating hospitals.

The minister, meanwhile, pointed out to the integrated medical city that will be established in the New Administrative Capital.

In press statements, the minister said that earlier a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to establish, manage and operate a world-class hospital in the New Administrative Capital.

The MoU was signed between the New Urban Communities Authority and an Egyptian alliance grouping three mega companies, he added.

The 300-bed hospital will include 100 ICU beds, 200 single rooms, 10 operating theaters, robotics surgery, 2 Cath labs and a comprehensive oncology program, said the minister.