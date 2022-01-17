Egypt: Housing Min. Starts U.S. Visit

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Essam el Gazzar started Sunday a visit to the US to get acquainted with the emerging technologies in designing international hospitals.

The visit is also meant to get first hand-on experience in establishing and operating hospitals.

The minister, meanwhile, pointed out to the integrated medical city that will be established in the New Administrative Capital.

In press statements, the minister said that earlier a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to establish, manage and operate a world-class hospital in the New Administrative Capital.

The MoU was signed between the New Urban Communities Authority and an Egyptian alliance grouping three mega companies, he added.

The 300-bed hospital will include 100 ICU beds, 200 single rooms, 10 operating theaters, robotics surgery, 2 Cath labs and a comprehensive oncology program, said the minister.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X