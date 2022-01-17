Egypt, Jordan Discuss Mutual Cooperation

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Abdel Karim Deghmi met on Sunday with Egyptian ambassador to Jordan Mohamed Samir.

They discussed means of promoting relations between the two countries in various fields, Petra reported.

Deghmi said both Egypt and Jordan support the Palestinian people to gain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967.

Commenting on the Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi summit, Deghmi said it will pave the way for more cooperation to consolidate Arab solidarity.

Samir, meanwhile, stressed the importance of Arab parliamentary integration, particularly between the Egyptian and Jordanian parliaments, to modernize economic and social legislation.

