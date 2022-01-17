Egypt: PM Urges Citizens to Get Vaccinated, Stick to Covid Precautions

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that "the State has secured necessary supplies of various Covid-19 vaccines, and is working on producing more of them locally."

Presiding over a meeting of the ministerial health group on Sunday to discuss the coronavirus situation and availability of vaccines, Madbouli urged citizens to get their vaccine shots and adhere to all precautionary measures for everyone's safety.

Minister of Higher Education and Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Presidential Advisor for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag Eddin, and Board Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management (AUPP) Bahaa Eddin Zidan attended the meeting, along with a host of senior officials from relevant bodies.

The premier also emphasized his previous instructions to prevent unvaccinated citizens from entering any public facilities or having access to any government services until they receive their vaccine shots.

Abdel Ghaffar briefed the prime minister on the epidemic situation as well as the latest developments on the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, highlighting the vaccines' vital role in reducing incidence, mortality rates, and hospitalizations.

Out of 132 million vaccine doses procured so far, about 60.5 million doses have been administered in Egypt, Abdel Ghaffar said, noting that around 500,000 booster doses had already been given to priority groups.

Meanwhile, about 206,000 have been administered to children between the age of 12 and 15; while a total of 1.4 million doses have been given to young people between the age 15 and 18, the minister pointed out.

Highlighting the State's efforts to set up more vaccination centers for citizen's convenience, Abdel Ghaffar noted that as many as 1,393 vaccination centers are now available nationwide.