Egypt Hosted Various Int'l Sporting Events Thanks to Directives of Political Leadership - Minister

16 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said on Sunday that Egypt hosted various international sporting events thanks to directives of the political leadership.

The minister made the remarks at a meeting with President of the International Swimming Federation Husain al Musallam and President of the Egyptian Swimming Federation Yasser Idris during the signing ceremony of a protocol on Egypt's hosting of three international championships of diving, high diving and artistic swimming from 2023 until 2026.

Sobhi stressed that his ministry supports all plans adopted by the State to promote tourism through hosting sporting events.

