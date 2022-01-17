Algeria: Exercise of Trade Union Rights Requires Abolition of Political Practices, Unions-Parties Organic Link

16 January 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The Council of Ministers on Sunday considered a series of provisions inherent to the modalities of exercise of the trade union right, including a proposal to "abolish -within the framework of the law- political practices and the organic link between trade unions and parties", said the Council of Ministers in a statement.

The meeting stressed the need to "refrain definitively - within the framework of the law - from political practices and to abolish the organic link between trade unions and parties."

The proposed provisions also relate to "the return to the bases of trade union action applied internationally, namely the defense of workers' rights and the promotion of the working climate."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X