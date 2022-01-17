Algeria: Exercise of Trade Union Rights Requires Abolition of Political Practices, Unions-Parties Organic Link

The Council of Ministers on Sunday considered a series of provisions inherent to the modalities of exercise of the trade union right, including a proposal to "abolish -within the framework of the law- political practices and the organic link between trade unions and parties", said the Council of Ministers in a statement.

The meeting stressed the need to "refrain definitively - within the framework of the law - from political practices and to abolish the organic link between trade unions and parties."

The proposed provisions also relate to "the return to the bases of trade union action applied internationally, namely the defense of workers' rights and the promotion of the working climate."