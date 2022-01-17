Kenya: Hungarian President Ader Receives 21-Gun Salute At State House

17 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi.

Prior to this, the visiting Head of State was accorded a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Navy after which he inspected a guard of honor.

Janos who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Anita Herczegh is in Kenya for a four-day state visit where a number of deals are expected to be sealed.

Earlier on, Ader visited the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nairobi where he planted a tree.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when the European nation established an Embassy in Nairobi.

Later on, President Áder will visit Ghana where he will inspect a sewage treatment plant in Kumasi, which employs Hungarian technology.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X