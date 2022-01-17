Kenya: Hungarian President Ader Receives 21-Gun Salute At State House

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi.

Prior to this, the visiting Head of State was accorded a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Navy after which he inspected a guard of honor.

Janos who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Anita Herczegh is in Kenya for a four-day state visit where a number of deals are expected to be sealed.

Earlier on, Ader visited the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nairobi where he planted a tree.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when the European nation established an Embassy in Nairobi.

Later on, President Áder will visit Ghana where he will inspect a sewage treatment plant in Kumasi, which employs Hungarian technology.