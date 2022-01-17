Liberia: GVL Employs More Liberians in Managerial Posts

Monrovia — In implementing its Liberianization plans which will see Liberian playing major roles in the company in the next few years, Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) announced more than 50% Liberians in top managerial positions in the past two years. This includes Elvis G. Morris serving as Vice President for Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement and Eric Kayee Goll as General Manager for Human Resources.

The company said it employs over 3330 Liberians and seven (7) out of 10 Farm Managers in Sinoe and Grand Kru are Liberians. It adds that 56 Liberians are Assistant Managers while 410 are in staff positions.

GVL said one of its seven farms in Sinoe is fully operated by Liberians and by 2023, it expects that all farms will be operated by Liberians as more Liberians undergo and complete training programs. "Today, our Kpanyan estate is being operated Liberians. Farm, finance, warehouse and workshop managers are all Liberians and we are hoping that by 2023, more Liberians will assume full responsibilities of all our farms.

The company said it remains committed to promoting Liberians to top positions and urged employees to take full advantage of available opportunities as appointments and promotions are based on performance, punctuality, honesty, sincerity and commitment

The company remains committed to improving the livelihood of its host communities through sustainable employment opportunities and contributing to basic services, leading to a positive economic impact in the counties of southeastern Liberia and its resident communities

GVL also invests in the next generation of Liberians and donates annually to Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties and the Ministry of Agriculture scholarship grants of US$100,000 for deserving Liberian students studying agriculture and engineering and other relevant disciplines.