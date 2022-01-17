Namibia: Frylinck Leads Wanderers to Victory

A fine all-round performance by Jan Frylinck led Wanderers to a two-wicket victory over Trustco United at the Wanderers field on Saturday, while a batting implosion by MR24/7 saw CCD romping to a 111-run victory in Walvis Bay.

Frylinck took three wickets as United were dismissed for 166 runs, and then scored 51 as Wanderers reached the winning target for the loss of eight wickets.

United opted to bat after winning the toss, but struggled to get going as they lost regular wickets.

Frylinck dismissed Shaun Fouche for 10 and Adam Bassingwaighte for 6, and when Ruben Claassen dismissed Michael van Lingen for 6, United were three down with 31 runs on the board.

Captain Lohan Louwrens and Hendrik van der Walt led a brief recovery, but Louis Peters broke the budding partnership when he caught Louwrens for 12 off his own bowling, and when Karl Birkenstock bowled Brendan Britten for one the next over, United were five down with only 55 on the board.

United's middle and lower order, however, revived the innings with some telling contributions.

Henry Hayes (22) and Hendrik van der Walt (20) put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket, before Bernards Scholtz dismissed both in quick succession, and with Chris Freeman (8) and Rowan Chalmers (7) going cheaply, United were struggling at 121 for nine.

Janlu Steenkamp (31) and Damon Coetzee (15 not out), however, changed their fortunes around with a 10th wicket partnership of 45 runs, as they reached a competitive 166 all out off 42 overs.

For Wanderers, Frylinck took 3/27 off nine overs, while Peters took 2/36 off six, and Scholtz 2/38 off eight overs.

In Wanderers' run chase, Niko Davin was dismissed for 14 and JC Balt for four, but Karl Birkenstock with 21 and JJ Smit with a swashbuckling 34 off 17 balls (4x4, 2x6) took the total to 81, before they were both dismissed in quick succession by Louwrens.

Ruben Claassen added 17, but Danie van Schoor (2) and Bernard Scholtz (4) both went cheaply and with the total at 155/7, United were right back in the game.

Jan Frylinck, however, steered Wanderers to victory with a fine innings, and although he was dismissed for 51 off 57 balls (5x4), Nicolaas Scholtz scored the winning runs as Wanderers reached 167 for the loss of eight wickets.

For United, Louwrens took 3/18 off 5,1 overs, while Michael van Lingen took 2/59 off nine overs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The result sees Wanderers (16 points) moving four points ahead of WHS Old Boys at the top of the log, while United move down to fourth place on four points.

CCD, meanwhile, moved up to third place on eight points after an emphatic 111-run victory against Welwitschia.

CCD didn't post much of a total, scoring 170 all out, but an abject display by Welwitschia's batsmen saw them collapsing to 59 all out.

In CCD's innings, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe dismissed Norbert Manyane (0) and Wayne Raw (1) early on, but the rest of CCD's top order stabilsed the innings with some telling contributions.

Stephan Baard scored 39 off 44 balls (3x4, 2x6) and Nicol Loftie Eaton 47 off 57 balls (3x4, 2x6), and when Pikky Ya France was out for 41 off 49 (balls 4x4, 2x6), they were well set at 143/5 with 20 overs in hand.

Welwitschia, however, struck back to remove their last five batsmen for only 23 runs as CCD were all out for 170 off 38 overs.

Jaco le Roux took 3/33 off 10 overs, while Nyashazaidshe took 2/21 and Roelof van Niekerk 2/15.

CCD's total was more than enough, though, as Welwitschia's batsmen fell to the guiles of spinner Mauritius Ngupita. He dismissed Nyashadzaishe (1) and William Lottering (0) early on, and from then on there was only one team in it as the wickets continued to fall in quick succession.

Walter Fokkens (25) and Addo Ita (10) were the only Welwitschia batsmen to reach double figures, as they crashed to 59 all out, with Ngupita taking 5/31 off 10 overs and Loftie-Eaton 2/16.