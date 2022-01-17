Ghana: Bring Attackers of Radio Ada to Justice - Ministry of Information Urges the Police

The Ministry of Information has asked the District Police Command of Ada to identify the attackers of the Radio Ada and bring them to justice.

A press release singed by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said the attack was totally unacceptable and the perpetrators must be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law.

"There is no justification for a group of people to physically attack a radio station and its staff for comments made on air. If a party is aggrieved at media comments, there are legitimate and legal avenues for seeking regress," it said.

It added that the National Media Commission (NMC) or courts are legitimate places to register displeasure of the conduct of the media.

If the content of the media is offensive to the security of a jurisdiction, the matter should be reported to the Police for appropriate action to be taken, it cautioned.

According to the release, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a telephone conversation has solidarized with management and staff of the Radio Ada and asked the office of the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists at the NMC to take action on the matter.