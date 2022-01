Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were logged in the past 24 hours in Medenine, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz told TAP.

173 infections (169 domestic and 4 imported) were also reported, most of whom (124 cases) were registered in Zarzis, he specified.

As such, the caseload rose to 38,251, including 1,268 deaths.

The infection tally in schools has reached 663 since the end of the winter break, leading to the closure of 21 classrooms so far.