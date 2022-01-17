Africa: Totalenergies AFCON 2021 - General Criteria of Ranking in the Groups

17 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After conclusion of the group stage of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, teams will be ranked in their respective groups according to the competition regulations:

74.1 In case of equality between two teams at the end of the group matches, the teams will be ranked according to the following criteria in the order listed below:

· 74.1.1 The greatest number of points obtained in the match between the two teams concerned;

· 74.1.2 The goal difference in all group matches;

· 74.1.3 The greatest number of goals scored in all group matches

· 74.1.4 A drawing of lots conducted by the Organizing Committee

74.2 In case of equality between more than two teams at the end of the group matches, the teams will be ranked according to the following criteria in the order listed below:

· 74.2.1 The greatest number of points obtained in the matches between the teams concerned;

· 74.2.2 The best goal difference in the matches between the teams concerned;

· 74.2.3 The greatest number of goals scored in the matches between the teams concerned;

· 74.2.4 If after applying criteria 74.2.1 to 74.2.3, two teams are still tied, 74.2.1 to 74.2.3 criteria are again applied to matches played between the two teams in question to determine the final ranking of the two teams. If this procedure does not allow separating them, the criteria listed from 74.2.5 to 74.2.7 are applied in the indicated order;

· 74.2.5 The goal difference in all group matches;

· 74.2.6 The greatest number of goals scored in all group matches;

· 74.2.7 A drawing of lots conducted by the Organizing Committee

Criteria of defining the best 4 thirds in the groups

75.4 The four best teams among those ranked third will be determined as follows:

a) greater number of points obtained in all group matches;

b) goal difference resulting from all group matches;

c) greater number of goals scored in all group matches;

d) drawing of lots by CAF Organising Committee.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X