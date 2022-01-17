Tunisia: Covid-19 - Caseload Hits 901 in Nabeul Schools

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 infections in schools in Nabeul governorate has hit 901, including 839 students and 62 among the educational staff, Head of Preventive Healthcare in Nabeul Omar Sellimi stated to TAP.

The local health directorate recommended closing 12 primary schools, 15 middle schools and 17 high schools and a high school dormitory, he added.

The governorate of Nabeul counted 4,441 virus carriers until January 15, after recording 573 additional positive cases from 1,861 tests, a positivity rate of over 30%, taking the caseload to 5,802, including 1,474 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.