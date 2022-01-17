Tunisia: Soumoud Puts Forward Recommendations to Solve Political and Economic Crisis

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Soumoud coalition on Sunday put forward a set of recommendations to solve the political and economic crisis shaking the country.

The coalition called for a comprehensive overhaul of the system, citing in particular the political system, the electoral system and the judicial and local authorities, in a bid to establish a fair rule of law that ensures freedoms and rights.

At the economic level, the coalition pointed to the need to settle public finance problems, improve the tax system and review the current economic development model.

Soumoud deems it necessary to enact the law on social and solidarity economy and encourage public-private partnership.

