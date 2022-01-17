Tanzania: Schools Reopen With Enough Classrooms

PRIMARY and secondary schools re-open today countrywide with the government on Sunday confirming that all selected Form One students will be absorbed in the institutions after it successfully constructed 15 000 additional classrooms to improve learning environment and control spread of Covid-19.

With the construction of more classrooms using the Covid-19 relief funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments-PO RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, told the 'Daily News' on Sunday that all students selected to join Form One this year will not miss classes over shortage of classrooms.

Statistics on enrolment of pupils for pre-primary education in public schools show that a total of 1,363,834 are registered for this year, where 676,028 are boys and 687,806 being girls in comparison to last year, when 1,198564 pupils were registered (604,995 being boys and 593, 569 girls).

The data further illustrate that 1,581,823 pupils have been registered for Standard One (788,620 being boys and 793,203 girls) in comparison to 1,549,279 pupils registered last year. In secondary education, at least 907,803 students will be starting their Form One Secondary education this month.

In the breakdown Dar es Salaam region leads others by registering 78,738 students, Mwanza (68,725), Kagera (50,735), Mara (48,855) and Morogoro (48,515).

Over fortnight ago, the government announced that construction of the intended 15,000 classrooms has been completed by 95 per cent in all regions in mainland Tanzania and only few areas were lagging behind due to various challenges including availability of raw materials, earmarking plots for the project and weather changes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Explaining the implementation of national preparedness and response plan for Covid-19 response, former minister for the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments-PO-RALG), Ummy Mwalimu assured President Samia Suluhu Hassan that by January 15th (Saturday), 2022 construction of all classrooms will have been completed and pupils and students would begin classes.

Ms Ummy said by December 31st 2021, the PO-RALG had received 304bn/- that was allocated for the construction of 15,000 classrooms and dormitories.

He said the construction of the classrooms in secondary schools would enable all 907,803 students who passed Standard Seven National Examinations to join Form One.

On the part of primary education, the ministry received funds for construction of 50 dormitories in primary schools for pupils with special needs. This will help in improving learning environment for such special needs children.