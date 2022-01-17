Tanzania: Karume Fire Outbreak - Government Orders Probe

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan and Vice-President Philip Mpango have sympathised with traders at the popular Karume market in Dar es Salam after a massive fire broke out razing to debris all the wares at the site.

Following the incident, the government has formed a probe team and tasked it to come up with findings within seven days on the cause of fire.

Similarly, Regional Commissioners countrywide have been directed to carry out an assessment on the sources of the fire(s) which have been ravaging most markets across the country.

At the scene, Ilala District Commissioner, Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija delivered the President and VP's messages after inspecting the burnt market, noting that the country leaders have appealed to the traders to remain calm as the committee investigates the matter.

"Immediately after the fire I informed the President and VP and they told me to communicate that they are sympathising with the traders and requesting all those who have lost their goods to remain calm, as the government carries out investigations," said Mr Ludigija.

Elaborating, Mr Ludigija said the probe team will begin the investigations today, calling upon the public to refrain from circulating false information on what might have caused the fire at the market.

He noted that the team will be comprised of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), the District Commissioner's office, the Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Force among others.

"From what we have observed 98 per cent of all the goods at the market have been lost to the horrendous fire, although a lot of factors have been mentioned...let's wait for the government to inform us on the exact reason after the investigation has been finalised," stated the DC.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (Po-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa upon visiting the market, noted that they are keen to find out what was prompting frequent fires engulfing markets in the country.

Reinforcing, he asked the probe team to come with findings on the cause of the fire within the issued seven days.

On the other hand, the Home Affairs Minister, Eng Hamad Masauni, directed the Fire and Rescue Force in collaboration with the probe committee to conduct extensive investigation to unearth the source of the fire, which had occurred at the dawn-hours of on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, traders at the burnt Karume Market who have lost their properties requested the government not to relocate them to other areas, but instead, grant them permission to start constructing their own stalls at the site so that they can continue with businesses, especially this time when economic activities are at the peak as schools are re-opening.

This is not the first time the market is being ravaged by the tragic fires; another similar incident occurred in 2015 damaging properties and occasioning a huge loss to the traders who were doing business there.