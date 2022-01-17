Tanzania: Airtel Disburses 2bn/ - Interests to Airtel Money Users

AIRTEL Tanzania has started to disburse 2.01bn/-to its over 10 million Airtel Money users in the country as interest accrued on the Airtel Money Trust Account from July to September last year.

The Director of Airtel Money Isack Nchunda said, "We are extremely gratified to see the growth of Airtel Money users day after day, Airtel Money service continues to be a major foundation for their economic activities.

We are currently disbursing 2.01bn/- to our customers who have been using the platform over this period and the payments go directly into their Airtel Money accounts,"

The interest will be paid to individual customers, retail agents and other Airtel Money business partners based on their Airtel Money wallet transactions.

Share of interest is dependent on the level of activity the user has had on Airtel Money for the said period. Such activities include transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases to name a few.

Upon receiving the disbursed amount, Airtel Money customers can redeem the interest via cash withdrawal, airtime, or bundle purchases and transact the bonus to pay bills or purchase products.

Mr Nchunda added, "This revolutionary mobile money platform has played a huge role in building final inclusion and access to services in the country.

Women and youth have seen the ease and convenience of using Airtel Money and are taking advantage of the numerous Airtel Money services that simplify and improve their lives.

It has also been a key resource empowering small businesses. For us at Airtel Tanzania, our priority is to make sure that this platform remains the most agile and responsive to customer needs."