Tanzania: 11bn/ - Commercial Dispute Remitted to High Court

THE Court of Appeal has brought back to the High Court's Commercial Division for determination of a legal point of law the 11bn/- worth commercial dispute involving United Bank of Africa (UBA) and four Kenyan individuals.

Justices Shaban Lila, Rehema Kerefu and Lucia Kairo reached into the decision after allowing an appeal lodged by the four Kenyan individuals, Metro Petroleum Tanzania Limited, Bill Kipsang Rotich, Florence Chepkoech, Premium Petroleum Company Limited against the High Court findings.

They also quashed the decision of the High Court, which had rejected the application by the Kenyan individuals, the appellants, who had sought for extension of time to set aside the default judgment issued in favour of UBA, the respondent.

"We also order that the case file be remitted to the High Court for it to determine the issue of illegality which was omitted in its ruling with regards to the extension of time sought. It is so ordered," the justices declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the appellants had urged that the High Court erred in law in disregarding illegalities committed by the respondent during service of summons to the appellants in the main suit which made the latter fail to file their defenses and enter appearance.

In their judgment delivered recently, the justices pointed out that the omission to determine the issues of illegality which were pleaded with by the applicants and addressed by the counsel from both sides of the application was a serious breach of procedure which could result into miscarriage of justice.

"In this regard, we are of the view that the Court is justified to interfere with the exercised discretionary powers by the High Court in this matter as we hereby do for its failure to take into consideration what it should have, namely, considering illegalities addressed by the parties," they said.

According to the justices, had the High Court Judge considered them, he would probably have come up with a different finding. Sometimes in June, 2013, the respondent advanced a loan facility worth USD 5,000,000.00 to Metro Petroleum Tanzania Limited.

The loan was secured by the guarantee duly executed by Bill Kipsang Rotich, Florence Chepkoech, Premium Petroleum Company Limited, among other securities. In between, Metro Petroleum Tanzania Limited defaulted to pay the loan.

Following the said situation, the respondent instituted the commercial suit against the appellants jointly and severally at the Commercial Court praying to be paid the outstanding debt, interest accrued and costs.

The appellants were served through an alternative service after what was alleged by the process server, one Saki Maganga to be fruitless effort to trace them in their indicated fixed abode. The service was by publication in the East African and Citizen newspapers, being Kenyan Citizens and by DHL.

All the same, the appellants neither filed their written statements of defence nor appeared in court. Thus, the court entered a judgment in default against all of them for failure to file their written statements of defence on October 15, 2014.

It was alleged by the appellants that they became aware of the default judgment and decree on October 18, 2014 and started to coordinate and look for the counsel to assist them who eventually filed application on November 13, 2014 for extension of time to set aside the ex-parte judgment and decree.

However, the application was struck out on March 23, 2015 for being incompetent. The appellants later filed another application on April 23, 2015, seeking for an extension of time within which to make an application to set aside the default judgment and decree entered against them.

They further prayed for an order to set aside the default judgment if the extension of time to set aside the default judgment would be granted. The Commercial Court declined to grant the appellants the prayers sought after making a finding that they failed to account for 27 days of delay.

It was at that point in time when the appellants decided to knock the doors of the Court of Appeal for further adjudication of the matter.