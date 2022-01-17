Tanzania: Zanzibar Seeks to Explore UAE Business Opportunities

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi left the country on Sunday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-day working visit, as Zanzibar seeks to explore business opportunities with the Middle East countries in various fields.

Dr Mwinyi, who was accompanied by his wife Mama Mariam Mwinyi and some government officers left for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

At the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), President Mwinyi was seen off by various leaders led by the Second Vice-President of Zanzibar, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla and officers from the government, political parties, religion, and the defence and security forces.

According to the statement from State House, while in Abu Dhabi, Dr Mwinyi will take part in the country's special sensitisation week for 'Sustainable Development' held annually since 2008. He will also attend a summit of Heads of State and Governments around the world to be held in Dubai.

Meanwhile, President Hussein Mwinyi and his second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdalla have stressed on the need for all individuals to put up intensive efforts in work, so that the Islands can achieve development goals including attaining self-reliance.

Speaking on different occasions, when each joined Muslims for last Friday mass prayers, they said the government has been taking measures to improve services delivery and economic growth, but contribution by individual level was still low.

"We need individual accountability at all levels so that our plans in development are successful," said Dr Mwinyi at the Masjid (Mosque) Meman, Maisara area.

Dr Mwinyi argued that for the country to achieve admirable development, each Zanzibari's contribution is highly required particularly at this time, when the Isles is recovering from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

He mentioned as example "Cost of transporting a container of goods from China has jumped to USD $13,000 from USD $3,000 before the pandemic. We see signs of recovering gradually, but we need to increase production at home, mainly having sufficient food."

Equally, he informed Muslim followers and members of the public to maintain peace and stability, which he said were important in attaining development.

The Second Vice-President Abdulla said that worship houses should also be used for planning on how best to support government development programmes.

Speaking at Masjid (Mosque) Twayyib in Fuoni area, Unguja West B District, the VP insisted on the good nurturing of children.

"It is high time to get back to our traditions in child care and upbringing, which include collective responsibility within the community.

"The public must condemn all bad habits like theft including stealing in mosques. Many of the young people are engaged in criminal acts because they are drug addicts," he said.

Cleric Mahmoud Abeid Hamid appealed to members of the public to avoid thinking about suicide or one taking own life and instead rely on God, while Sheikh Mussa Mohamed Mussa told followers to put into practice the teachings they get.

The Mufti Secretary Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume led prayers for President Hussein Mwinyi and the Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan, so that they continue serving Tanzanians better.