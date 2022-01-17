Tanzania: Chamwino State House Construction Project Reaches 91pc

CONSTRUCTION of new Chamwino State House in Dodoma capital city has now reached 91 per cent, set for completion in May this year.

This new development comes after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspected the project yesterday where he expressed satisfaction over the progress and quality.

The Primier directed the contractor to ensure that the project is completed in May this year.

He insisted the contractors to make sure that the project is timely completed and commended them for a good work, so far.

"We want to enable President (Samia Suluhu Hassan) work at this her special place and work at a good environment for efficiency," he said. He added: "I have been impressed with report over construction which has reached 91 per cent and the remaining part involves minor works such as installing doors, ventilation systems and electricity.

Mr Majaliwa said President Samia was also looking forward to seeing the project finish in time.

As opposed to the State House in Dar es Salaam which was built by colonialists, the Chamwino State House is being constructed by the Government through its internally generated funds, a task that is carried out by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) wing the National Service.

The Prime Minister commended the TPDF for implementing the project efficiently.

"The design used here is the same as that of State House in Dar es Salaam; our local contractors have done a great job. This proves that our country has enough experts to construct any type of buildings," he explained.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Buildings Agency (TBA), Eng Daudi Kondoro assured the Prime Minister that the project will complete and being handed over to the government in May as expected since currently the construction is at final stages.

In May 2020, Fifth-Phase President John Magufuli laid foundation Stone for the commencement of the project.

Chamwino area was chosen by Founding President Mwalimu Nyerere as the spot on which the State House should be built in the early 1970s.

The new building to seat on the 9,340 square meters is a single storey structure and in contrast with the Dar es Salaam building, the structure will have a basement floor.