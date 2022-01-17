Tanzania: TBs Tells Importers to Abide to Standards

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has equipped business people and importers in Zanzibar on the need to observe quality standards of goods to get rid of counterfeits in the domestic market.

The TBS Marketing Officer Rhoda Mayugu made the remarks here in the just ended 8th Mapinduzi Trade Fair launched by the Second Vice-President Zanzibar, Othman Masoud Othman.

She said TBS used the Mapinduzi Trade Fair as an opportunity to offer education to business people and importers on its obligations including certification of goods and systems, registration of business premises as well as food and cosmetics, measurements, preparation of quality and control of imported goods.

"TBS is an institution with a mandate to oversee the quality of goods produced in the country and those imported and in that manner, importers; distributors should make sure that imported goods and those produced within the country reach required quality standards.

She added that consumers have a greater chance to make sure goods in the market meet the required quality standards.

"Citizens as final consumers have been the victims of low quality goods in the market. But if they cultivate the culture of purchasing goods that have been certified by TBS, it will help the nation in the fight against counterfeits in the market," she noted.

"The obligation of reaping off fake products in the market can not only be done by TBS alone but every citizen including manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are obliged to remove counterfeits from the market," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said they used the 8th Mapinduzi Trade Fair to provide awareness to the business people, importers and other participants on the need to have all certified goods bear the quality standard mark.

She said TBS has continually provided awareness to business people throughout the country to make sure their goods meet the required quality standards in order to penetrate wider markets.

She said the registration of premises and food and cosmetics products started last year after TBS took over from the former Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA's) role.

She said TBS is now dealing with food and cosmetics, it is illegal for a trader to import unregistered food or cosmetics or even their premises should be registered.

She urged business people who wanted to continue or engage in businesses to contact TBS before embarking on it.

Acquiring quality standard marks for business people is free because the government is paying all the costs as an incentive to promote small scale businesses to grow and contribute to economic growth.

One of the requirements for them to get a quality standard mark is to have an introduction letter from the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).